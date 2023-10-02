So, this may be a feature but I can't find it anywhere..

Imagine your speedial on the homepage. But the background you have is horizon-like and the best part of the image is what's in the sky. Would be awesome to be able to set the Speed dial to the top , bottom, side of screen etc. So you can choose to cover a part of the wallpaper if you choose to do so. for example, The ground in the included photo I found on Google.

(mod edit: updated title to be more clear)