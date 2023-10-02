Windows has Snap feature that allows you to snap the application windows to certain areas of the screen.

It would be great if snapping was activated when dragging out a tab from a Vivaldi window. Now, you have to first drag the tab out, and then move the new window again to snap it.

Here is how it works with Edge for example:

https://youtu.be/ssAkQHGMQ74?si=tQtAhCw-2qe6_74G

Would love to see similar behaviour in Vivaldi.

There are some differences, though, in how the Vivaldi and Edge works. In Edge, the dragged Tab becomes a separated Window after it is dragged outside the Tab Bar area. I Vivaldi, it will become its own window only after button is release. So, I think that would need to be changed. Maybe the tab could become a window when it is dragged out of the parent window area?