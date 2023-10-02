We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Screen gets ultra bright randomly while browsing.
iam1simpleguy
Hi ,
As you can see from the video while browsing on different website vivaldi gets ultra bright for unknown reason. I'm using private mode and have tried other browsers but this problem im facing is with vivaldi only with popular websites like 9gag,reddit X, youtube .I'm using vivaldi's 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .
thx in advance.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13ahlubOfg5jFCgfH0ziG8J9T2nl6WFx8/view?usp=sharing
@iam1simpleguy Please check Troubleshooting issues.
For me it looks like a issue with a extension and/or graphics driver.
Have you a direct URLs to such sites which does not show content too bright? Domains are not useful to test, i do not want to search for broken pages.
thx for quick reply @DoctorG but as i mentioned above i also tested in private mode. So extensions are disabled already. But im not sure what you mean by direct URL's
@iam1simpleguy Check for any usermade settings in vivaldi://flags
And had you tested if it work if you disable Hardware acceleration in Settings → Webpages and restart?
Would be interesting which GPU you have on your system.
Is driver ist latest from chip/card manufacturer's website.
@iam1simpleguy said in Screen gets ultra bright randomly while browsing.:
But im not sure what you mean by direct URL's
Link to such page where this happens.
And does this happen only if page contains images and videos?
Does it happen in a test profile (with no extensions, no settings made, needs a close of Welcome Page immediately)?
@iam1simpleguy I can not reproduce your issues with my 6.2.3105.54 Win 11 22H2, tested with used and fresh profile.
@iam1simpleguy Any special settings and optimisation (for gaming etc.) in graphic settings panel?
Any settingss for HDR videos in Windows?
Do you have a Multi-monitor setup? And perhaps a issue with HDMI drivers?
Yes i have already tested by disabling hardware accelater before posting here.
I have Asus 4070 ti and driver im using right now is 5.36.67
I tried creating new profile with no extensions and settings chance after u mentioned but result is same. Yes problem occurs with pages which have videos and images.
I have single 49'inch monitor and it do have HDR but it is disabled.
I'm display port cable. Also if u watch video carefully problem is only with Vivaldi...also when i scroll back display is normal.
Only settings is for particular game Battlefield 2042 other then all is set to default.
@DoctorG thx again for helping.
@iam1simpleguy I fear you have to wait until a person with a NVIdia GeForce RTX 4070 can tell more.
I am out of ideas.
@iam1simpleguy 537.42 is the latest, see https://www.nvidia.de/Download/driverResults.aspx/211709/en-us , perhaps update helps.
You have Windows 10 or 11?
i have win11pro 22h2.
Yes i know drivers im using are little old but im not fan of updating with the latest drivers as in past i have faced problem updating to newest drivers so i had to revert back to more stable version.
I am thinking fresh Vivaldi install might help if not then i might update drivers too.
@iam1simpleguy said in Screen gets ultra bright randomly while browsing.:
but im not fan of updating with the latest drivers as in past i have faced problem updating to newest drivers so i had to revert back to more stable version
Oh, ok, i can understand this.