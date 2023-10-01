It would be mostly useful for backup of tabs. The extension "Copy All URLs for Google Chrome" saved me a lot of times when Vivaldi crashed and lost all open tabs or when I had to move all tabs to another OS installation - it allows to copy and paste URLs of multiple tabs at once. So I think it's worth to build this functionality right into Vivaldi.

Currently it's possible to copy URLs of multiple open tabs using the window panel (either selected tabs or all tabs from a specific workspace) and using the workspaces dropdown (in the context menu of any workspace). But as far as I know it's impossible to paste multiple URLs to restore the backup without extensions. You have to paste them one by one.

Currently you can do it only using extensions. One example is the aforementioned extension "Copy All URLs for Google Chrome".

But an extension can break in new browser versions, can be removed from stores etc. Having this functionality directly in the browser is more reliable and consistent (you can copy a batch of tab URLs, so there should be a way to also paste a batch).

How this could work:

Paste multiline text with URLs (one line - one URL) into the address bar and Vivaldi will ask whether you want to open multiple tabs.

Same with Paste & Go.

"Paste URLs" in the context menu of windows and workspaces in the window panel.

"Paste URLs" in the context menu of workspaces in the workspaces dropdown.

If there's already a way to do it without extensions, please let me know.