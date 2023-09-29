We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hello
I have an idea that may contribute to enhancing security and privacy in web browsers. The idea is to enable browsers to lock a specific URL (Uniform Resource Locator), so that when a user opens it, they need to enter a password to access its content. This feature would empower users to protect sensitive or private content from others, ensuring that unauthorized access to the content without the user's permission is not possible.
This makes no sense. How does password protecting a URL locally in the browser stop anybody from accessing it? Simply use another browser to access the site. Either your explanation is bad or you have the wrong idea, or both.
I think that this is an interesting idea. I think it would be useful for things like pages that are not normally accessible from just typing in the address, like signed-in accounts. Maybe it could help out especially if you were sharing a window and didn't want someone to see something you didn't want them to see. Honestly, I could use it in certain situations.
As someone who writes, I would find this useful because I like to keep first drafts to myself most of the time. (Of course, I know this wouldn't affect the security of the actual website itself – that wouldn't be the point of this feature, as I would assume.) It would be more useful for direct privacy in everyday situations, which for me would be very nice to have.
@luetage Someone could certainly access most webpages simply from a different browser. The feature could be more useful if applied to a webpage not accessible through searching (deep web webpages.)
@styglis You are talking about server features, this has nothing to do with browsers. Use a dedicated user account on your operating system for each existing user, protect it with a strong password, don’t share the account. If you want to block URLs on your home network, do it from your router.
@luetage To clarify, I am talking about a situation where you need to show someone your window, or let them use it. This isn't meant to be a case of sharing an operating system account.
I am also not trying to block the entire URL. That would defeat the purpose of this potential feature. Otherwise, wouldn't I be unable to access it?
The idea is to just prevent people looking at a Vivaldi window from being able to see a webpage without a password. There's no need to actually block the website through the router.
mib3berlin
@styglis
Hi, if I understand correctly anybody can use Vivaldi but some webpages are blocked with a password?
There is a feature request about block the whole browser with a master password but this was tagged as "Will not do" from the Vivaldi team.
I still not understand how this block the user from using Edge or a portable browser on USB or something.
Cheers, mib
yngve Vivaldi Team
Preventing somebody from viewing online content is best handled by either using the OS screen lock, or using a guest account in the OS, or by using a site that is password protected, log out, and close the tab(s) before letting somebody you don't fully trust have access to your browser (which should be an indication of why you should not give them that access in the first place). If you are just showing somebody what is on your screen, but not give access, just hide the document(s) you don't want them to see in the background.
A non-password online document can be accessed from anywhere using the URL, including from your own computer, and the URL would likely be available for viewing in the history in a normal browser window.
Partial blocking, instead of the full blocking as mentioned by @mib2berlin , runs into exactly the same problems as that request. There would probably be even more problems than for that one, since the access restrictions would need to be even more targeted and difficult to get implemented correctly.
Essentially, if you give somebody else access to your computer account, you will need to trust them completely anyway. Unless you are watching their every keypress and mouse movement, they can do anything to your system.
@yngve I agree. This is a more robust way to ensure the privacy of a tab. Many web services also have further ways to ensure the privacy of something, too.
I believe that these combined would achieve a robust solution for what the suggestion wanted to solve. Thank you for the comprehensive reply.