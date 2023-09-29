Preventing somebody from viewing online content is best handled by either using the OS screen lock, or using a guest account in the OS, or by using a site that is password protected, log out, and close the tab(s) before letting somebody you don't fully trust have access to your browser (which should be an indication of why you should not give them that access in the first place). If you are just showing somebody what is on your screen, but not give access, just hide the document(s) you don't want them to see in the background.

A non-password online document can be accessed from anywhere using the URL, including from your own computer, and the URL would likely be available for viewing in the history in a normal browser window.

Partial blocking, instead of the full blocking as mentioned by @mib2berlin , runs into exactly the same problems as that request. There would probably be even more problems than for that one, since the access restrictions would need to be even more targeted and difficult to get implemented correctly.

Essentially, if you give somebody else access to your computer account, you will need to trust them completely anyway. Unless you are watching their every keypress and mouse movement, they can do anything to your system.