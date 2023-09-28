So grateful to see Vivaldi on iOS. Immediately installed on my phone and iPad. I use my iPad as a main device and cannot say how excited I am to say that I can use Vivaldi as my browser.

Is there a pipeline on features for adding tabs on bottom and pinning tabs for iOS so I can have just the favicon the way Vivaldi on Android can be customized?

I'd love to have those UI customizations available. I would be complete lol

Thanks Vivaldi Team!