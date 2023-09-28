We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tabs on bottom and pin tabs - Feature Request
philliplanos
So grateful to see Vivaldi on iOS. Immediately installed on my phone and iPad. I use my iPad as a main device and cannot say how excited I am to say that I can use Vivaldi as my browser.
Is there a pipeline on features for adding tabs on bottom and pinning tabs for iOS so I can have just the favicon the way Vivaldi on Android can be customized?
I'd love to have those UI customizations available. I would be complete lol
Thanks Vivaldi Team!
Hi Vivaldi,
finally we got Vivaldi for iOS. That’s great. The last Browser I was using was Brave. I’m Brave it was also possible to configure the URL and Tab Bar at the Bottom. I really liked the feature and I am also asking for this as OP does.
Do you have an ETA or Feature List on what you are working on?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Likely, it'll be possible to move the Tab Bar to the bottom together with the Address Bar. Adding an option to move the Address Bar is high on our to do list.
There doesn't seem to be a request for pinning tabs, though. Please create a new topic in Mobile Feature Requests category. Add the tag
iOSand other relevant tags.
I would also very much like to be able to pin tabs on iPadOS.
Upvote. Vivaldi is my most favorite PC browser, and would be also my most favorite mobile browser when it will be possible to move the tab bar to the bottom.