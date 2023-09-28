We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
No Favicon in tab when playing Youtube video?
-
Hi there,
vivaldi for win 11.
I am not seeing Youtube's Favicon on tab when playing YT video , but see it when not playing video.
How to fix it?
Thanks!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jackz166 Which URL ist this? Ans which Vivaldi version?
I tested at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AW94Y3dCIE and while Video is playing i only see the speaker icon at the place on tab where favicon usally sits. Stop video and it shows up.
-
-
Yes, this is the exactly what I mean.
I only can see the speaker icon on tab when I play any YT video, not the favicon. But when video stops, favicon shows up.
Kind of annoying now...
Thanks!
-
@jackz166 That worked with which Vivaldi browser version before not to see the speaker?
-
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on windows 11
I just wanna see the favicon when I watch YT videos.
thanks.
-
@jackz166 Teh speaker icon can bot be removed by a setting.
-
which setting please? thanks
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jackz166 Settings, Tabs:Display Close Button
On Left Side
-
hmm, I can't find those settings....
-
@Pesala Ah, that is the trick! Again learned more about Vivaldi UI. Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jackz166 Just search settings for Left side.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
I got this setting.
Still I am unable to see Favicon while YT vid is playing......
-
mib2berlin
@jackz166
Hi, I guess Permanently does it, it work also without Left Side checked.
Cheers, mib
-
I think you guys totally misunderstand my issue.
When I don't play video, Youtube tab shows its favicon:
when I play any YouTube vid, Youtube tab only shows speaker icon, not favicon:
What I need is to show favicon too when I play YouTube vid. thnx
-
mib2berlin
@jackz166
Ah, Chrome, Edge and Opera shows all three, favicon, speaker and close button.
I never notice this.
-
Univer0325
-
I'm using this CSS modification to move the speaker on the right side of the tab, and when hovering on the YT tab that is playing, the speaker and close "x" appear both on the right, leaving always the site icon on the left
Check the post by retoree
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/23119/ask-website-with-audio-in-vivaldi-web-tab-why-hide-the-web-icon/3
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jackz166 When the Close Button is shown on the left, the favicon is shown when a video is playing, and the speaker icon is on the right. When you move the mouse cursor over the favicon, it changes to the close button.