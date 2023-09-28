We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
RSS / Feeds on iOS & Android
tastik3137
Being able to access my feeds configured on my desktop Vivaldi instance on my iOS and Android instances would be a massive productivity boost.
I have sites split between bookmarks and rss for easy consumption, but as feeds do not sync between mobile and desktop, much of the information I can access via desktop isn’t available on mobile.
@tastik3137 Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40417/built-in-rss-feed Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
The 2nd comment on that post asks for syncing,you could vote for that too.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
