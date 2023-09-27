@AlfredYong Vivaldi Mail is integrated into the browser. It is a mail client you can with any mail account you currently have.

Are you asking about Vivaldi Webmail? You will be offered access to a Vivaldi.net webmail account after you have participated in other Vivaldi services such as the forums, using sync, Vivaldi Social, blogging, etc. long enough and widely enough (a matter of days, if not weeks) to have established yourself as an actual active member of the Vivaldi community.

If you are asking about Webmail, I will move this topic to the appropriate category.