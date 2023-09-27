We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how to get the vivaldi mail?
AlfredYong
can anyone help me with this?
@AlfredYong Vivaldi Mail is integrated into the browser. It is a mail client you can with any mail account you currently have.
Are you asking about Vivaldi Webmail? You will be offered access to a Vivaldi.net webmail account after you have participated in other Vivaldi services such as the forums, using sync, Vivaldi Social, blogging, etc. long enough and widely enough (a matter of days, if not weeks) to have established yourself as an actual active member of the Vivaldi community.
If you are asking about Webmail, I will move this topic to the appropriate category.
AlfredYong
@Ayespy ya,webmail
jeremyyellow
IF you are new you will have to gain a good reputatation to get ascess to webmail.