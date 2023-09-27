We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
frame reload
-
In Opera I must use the Reload frame (right-click menu) to update a cached page inside a frame. I would like to see that in Vivaldi as well.
-
mib2berlin
@locogato
Hi, do you meant this?
You can use F5 also, Ctrl+F5 load the page from the server again, no cache.
Cheers, mib
-
No, that (and F5) does not do the trick. But Ctrl+F5 did the job.
However, that's not the point of this discussion: the solution with Ctrl+F5 is far from obvious for most users. Adding a menu item in the context of pages with <FRAMESET> would be far more convenient.
Regards
-
Pesala Ambassador
@locogato In Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Page, Context Commands, there is a command for Reload Frame.
I added it to my page context menu, but it does not show up on the PDF File in a Document Frame on my website.
I wonder if it is planned, but not yet implemented, or if it shows up on some kinds of document frames, but not on others?
Please test and post a link to a website with a frameset.
-
@Pesala
Thank you for the directions. Now I have the Reload frame command in the context menu, indeed, and it updates the page.
But something unexpected happened: now, all commands (including the reload button, or F5, or Ctrl+R) update the framed page! I thought you people might want to know.
I experimented back and forth with a web site that I administer, but I am now leaving it as intended. You can look it up in http://euromould.org
Regards, thanks, and please do sort this out and either make the Reload frame command available by default as in Opera, or make the refresh commands update framed pages, whatever is most convenient.
Best wishes,
Paulo