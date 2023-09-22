This is one of the features I still miss the most from Opera Presto. There was a button (I believe the default was . dot) to find text in all links on a page, skipping all non-link text. This made it very easy to find a specific link, and then activate it by pressing enter (just like you'd do when using spatial navigation). Features like this made Opera a joy to use with only a keyboard.

Currently in Vivaldi the workaround is to use "find in page", then use ctrl-g to find the occurrence that's actually a link, followed by escape to close the search bar, and finally enter to open the link - all in all quite a few more keystrokes than it was.