We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Find in link text
-
This is one of the features I still miss the most from Opera Presto. There was a button (I believe the default was . dot) to find text in all links on a page, skipping all non-link text. This made it very easy to find a specific link, and then activate it by pressing enter (just like you'd do when using spatial navigation). Features like this made Opera a joy to use with only a keyboard.
Currently in Vivaldi the workaround is to use "find in page", then use ctrl-g to find the occurrence that's actually a link, followed by escape to close the search bar, and finally enter to open the link - all in all quite a few more keystrokes than it was.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I am surprised that I could not find an earlier request for this. Maybe it predates 2018 when this feature request forum was opened.
The original request Find in Page within Links was archived due to insufficient votes after four years. Let's hope this request fares better.
-
@Pesala Ah, it was comma instead of dot? I think comma, dot, and slash all did something search related.
Yeah, hopefully this time more people upvote.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@zerofk +1
-
@zerofk It's nice to have stuff like this built in the browser
That said... I think this Panel app can do it:
If you chose to try it... hit the gear and change the settings for searching URL only...