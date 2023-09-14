We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi in private network is extremely slow
I am trying to use vivaldi on a private corporate network. The problem is that when I access internal resources that require internal certificates, the connection to these resources takes a very long time. To be more precise, first there is an attempt to connect, about 15 seconds pass, after which the browser shows the error ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED and quickly reloads the page. After the page is loaded, the specific resource continues to work correctly and quickly for some time, but after about 10 minutes the situation repeats.
This problem is also reproduced on linux.
I tried to disable the extra certificates and disable DNS, but nothing helped. Everything works quickly and correctly on external sites from the Internet
Can someone tell me what to do? I really want to switch to vivaldi when solving work tasks.
However, there is a feature. When I launch the browser and the last session opens, the tabs of internal resources open immediately. If you need to select a certificate for a resource, then the certificate selection window appears immediately at startup. However, if other internal resources are opened after the launch, then the problem is still here.
It seems that vivaldi is trying to use external certificates instead of using internal ones, and fails.
It seems that I have issue like in this topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46998/establishing-secure-connection-takes-forever/4
yngve Vivaldi Team
My guess is either that you are missing intermediate certificates, or that Vivaldi is trying to verify that the certificates are still valid by downloading CRLs and/or request OCSP responses. If the internal sites are using certificates issued by public CAs (not a company internal CA, which require installation of the internal root CA cert, and possibly intermediates) these will usually only be available from external sites.
@yngve said in Vivaldi in private network is extremely slow:
Vivaldi is trying to verify that the certificates are still valid by downloading CRLs and/or request OCSP responses
Digging into Google, I came to a similar conclusion. However, I have not found a way around this.
How can I turn off this behavior in Vivaldi?
I tried to play with chrome's enterprise policies, like AutoSelect Certificate For Urls and EnableOnlineRevocationChecks (false), but it had no effect.
I spent a lot of time to find the cause of the problem, even tried to intercept traffic using wireshark. But nothing helped
I came to the conclusion that I am ready to take risks and disable this behavior, but I did not find how to do it.
yngve Vivaldi Team
AFAIK Enterprise policies have to be set in the registry (and Vivaldi has a different path the Chrome)
@yngve said in Vivaldi in private network is extremely slow:
AFAIK Enterprise policies have to be set in the registry (and Vivaldi has a different path the Chrome)
As google says, that registry is for windows. Macos have such kind of "registry" and it calls "defaults". So I set the policies above with the command, and vivaldi recognized it:
But there is no effect