I am trying to use vivaldi on a private corporate network. The problem is that when I access internal resources that require internal certificates, the connection to these resources takes a very long time. To be more precise, first there is an attempt to connect, about 15 seconds pass, after which the browser shows the error ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED and quickly reloads the page. After the page is loaded, the specific resource continues to work correctly and quickly for some time, but after about 10 minutes the situation repeats.

This problem is also reproduced on linux.

I tried to disable the extra certificates and disable DNS, but nothing helped. Everything works quickly and correctly on external sites from the Internet

Can someone tell me what to do? I really want to switch to vivaldi when solving work tasks.