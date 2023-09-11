How can I lower the alarm volume?
Hi,
Is there any way to reduce the volume of the alarm (set via the clock in the bottom right of the status bar)?
The tada/ding/rooster are all at full volume, and far louder than my music, videos, or any other app on my system!
Thanks,
Ampa
Obiwan2208
I can't say for sure as I used to do it because of the scares with the calendar alarms in the early hours of the morning.
Try this:
Settings; Calendar; Calendar Notifications; Notification sound
Afraid that this setting doesn't affect the alarm sounds.
Obiwan2208
@Ampa This is a pity. Send a feature request to allow you to modify the volume of alarms and countdowns.
Have posted feature request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90577/change-volume-of-alarm
I get no sound at all for alarm or countdown/timer ... how does one get this sound on? I am on Chromebook/Linux.
DoctorG Ambassador
@CooperDad known bug.