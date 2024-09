@DoctorG I'm on Plasma 5.27.7 Arch 6.4.12-arch1-1.

I tested a bit more, and the sticky note creation when dragging text to the desktop only seems to happen on wayland. On x I get a copy prompt instead. And dragging to a text editor I get the html instead of the window info like in wayland.

I've also tested firefox and chromium on both x and wayland and neither drags out any text to be pasted when tabs are dragged out. I think this is behavior that should be removed as it doesn't seem to accomplish anything positive (it can't be used to make desktop url shortcuts since it just pastes the html) and it causes annoyance from unexpected copy prompts / sticky notes / pasted text in text editors.

Edit: Or at least, there should be a way to turn it off