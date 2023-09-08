Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows version: 11 Home 10.0.22621 N/A Build 22621

PC: 16GB Ram Nvidia3060 AMD Ryzen 7

I tried to open in a guest profile a youtube video, if I don't do anything, the browser uses around 5% of CPU, if I start even moving the cursor, without clicking on anything, it jumps at 10%, if I start opening multiple tabs or scrolling the page it goes up to 25%, sometimes even 35%. This happens with every page, not just youtube, now that I'm typing, in my main profile, the browser it's using 15% of CPU, if I stop typing, it goes to 12/13%.

Is there a way to make it use less CPU?