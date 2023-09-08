We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
High CPU usage when doing barely anything
Vivaldi version:
6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows version:
11 Home 10.0.22621 N/A Build 22621
PC:
16GB Ram Nvidia3060 AMD Ryzen 7
I tried to open in a guest profile a youtube video, if I don't do anything, the browser uses around 5% of CPU, if I start even moving the cursor, without clicking on anything, it jumps at 10%, if I start opening multiple tabs or scrolling the page it goes up to 25%, sometimes even 35%. This happens with every page, not just youtube, now that I'm typing, in my main profile, the browser it's using 15% of CPU, if I stop typing, it goes to 12/13%.
Is there a way to make it use less CPU?
Univer0325
Also have a High CPU usage issue after the last update. I have a Lenovo Legion Y540 with i5-9300H and VIvaldi is constantly at >40% CPU usage even with just 1 tab open on Google.
DoctorG Ambassador
For me Windows 11 Defender is scanning much for about 15-60 seconds, sometimes, slowing down and giving much CPU usage on man cores.. I do not know what the Windows Security wants ti detect.
flankymanga
I can also confirm this issue. It starts ok and after couple of hours of using Atlassian Jira and Gitlab I start to have massive CPU usage. To the point of bare html pages scroll is freezing...
I have turned off the calendar feature I was using CalDAV, I will report if the issue persisted.
But this should be looked upon. As I have my own CalDAV server I would like to use.
I have the same issue of high CPU usage, even with no web page loaded, just the "About Version" tab open. Because of this my CPU fan runs permanently while Vivaldi is running.
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS: Linux
@Trustable
Hi, some user report what @flankymanga mention, a calendar/mail can cause this.
Disable it for a test, remove and add a calendar can solve this.
Check also the Vivaldi task manager, Shift+Esc open it.
On my system Vivaldi takes less than the system monitor tool, exactly 0% idle with mail and calendar.
@mib2berlin Thanks! Disabling "Mail, Calendar and Feeds" solves it for me. Since I don't use those features I will let it disabled.
6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), on Ubuntu 22.04.3, fresh install, Profile upgraded from 4.3.2439
With only calendar used, I get two Vivaldi processes loading 60..80 percent of a core.
Disabling "Mail, Calendar and Feeds" gets it to around zero (with a short spike about once a minute).
I checked: by enabling the calendar (I don't use Mail or Feeds on this install), the electricity meter goes up 31 watts. That's nuts.
@pointed-stick
Hi, remove the calendar and add it again should solve this, many user report this.
No idea why this happens for some users, I have 12 Vivaldi installations and none shows this behavior with email and/or calendar.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Well, that did nothing...
First of all, "Export Calendar" does not work. At all. Nothing happens.
(I've restarted Vivaldi after every step, btw)
Deleting the calendar (local) did nothing.
Deleting the account (local) did nothing.
Adding a new account and calendar did nothing.
Repeating everything did nothing.
Same exact load. All the time.
Disabling "Mail, Calendar and Feeds" again brought it back to zero.
So, I'm back where I started, sans my calendar events. Thanks.
@mib2berlin How many of your 12 Vivaldi installations actually use the calendar?
mib2berlin
@pointed-stick
Hi, not all of them use the calendar but all use calendar or mail on Windows and Linux.
I use Gmail and Vivaldi calendars, sometimes both sometimes only one for testing.
You have no calendar account added and CPU usage is high but if you disable "Mail, Calendar and Feeds" it goes down?
Makes no sense to me but maybe other user or a mail developer can clear that up.
I can try to poke a mail developer at Monday, they read only the Mail and Calendar section.
We have some reports in the bug tracker about high CPU usage but no tester or developer could ever reproduce it.
I had such an issues some time ago with adding a feed, removing and adding again solve it.
I never could reproduce this again.
mib2berlin
@pointed-stick
Hi again, can you try this in a new profile?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
3 installs with mail, calendar and feeds:
Cheers, mib
pointed.stick
@mib2berlin I tried an empty profile: load goes to zero, as soon as the window with the main profile is closed. Load does not go up, when Mail and Calendar is enabled in the empty profile.
So, it's a problem with my profile.
Well, I was planning to move from Liferea to Vivaldi Feedreader and from Opera 12 to Vivaldi Mail.
Instead, I'll be looking for a suitable (and hopefully stable) calendar software to replace Vivaldi Calendar with (which I was very slowly warming up to)...
Any suggestions?
@pointed-stick
Aha, it depends on your setup but I get a new profile up and running in a few minutes with the sync feature.
I reset my profile several times over the years, that is maybe the reason I never have issues in Vivaldi.
Fine tuning take some time and you can copy data not synced manually.
No idea about another calendar app, I use only Vivaldi.
pointed.stick
I guess, there is still no feature to "sync" (or backup) to a local space?
It would have been nice, if the "Export Calendar" had done anything before I deleted it...
-
@pointed-stick
No but your personal data are really save and encrypted on the Vivaldi server.
You can remove all data if sync is finished on the new profile.
-
@mib2berlin
You can do all that manually but you don´t know which files are corrupted.
I guess it should be save to start with passwords and bookmarks for example, then session and so forth.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device