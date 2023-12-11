Overall, I've been enjoying Vivaldi mail, but I'm experiencing a persistent issue that has become annoying enough for me to ask for help about.

I connect to my accounts through IMAP on desktop (Vivaldi), laptop (Vivaldi), and my Android phone (Spark).

The Vivaldi client successfully retrieves mail from my IMAP accounts, but it does not sync with the IMAP server when I delete (move to trash) mail. And when a message is marked read locally, it remains not read on the server.

My Spark mail client on my phone has no problem syncing. And the Vivaldi client almost immediately reads changes on the server made by the Spark client. So the issue is not the IMAP servers. But the Vivaldi client doesn't seem to sync to the server changes I make.

Is this a bug in the Vivaldi client? or is there some setting I'm missing?