[SOLVED] Mail client not syncing with IMAP server properly
Th30philus
Overall, I've been enjoying Vivaldi mail, but I'm experiencing a persistent issue that has become annoying enough for me to ask for help about.
I connect to my accounts through IMAP on desktop (Vivaldi), laptop (Vivaldi), and my Android phone (Spark).
The Vivaldi client successfully retrieves mail from my IMAP accounts, but it does not sync with the IMAP server when I delete (move to trash) mail. And when a message is marked read locally, it remains not read on the server.
My Spark mail client on my phone has no problem syncing. And the Vivaldi client almost immediately reads changes on the server made by the Spark client. So the issue is not the IMAP servers. But the Vivaldi client doesn't seem to sync to the server changes I make.
Is this a bug in the Vivaldi client? or is there some setting I'm missing?
@Th30philus
What version are you running?
same here. latest vivaldi snapshot (6.3.3120.3) and latest K9 stable app @Android13
@gmg I'm running 6.1.3035.257 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Th30philus Would you mind updating to latest stable (6.2) ?
Wondering if there's a fix that would affect you
@gmg
I just updated to 6.2.3105.43 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I still have the same issue.
@gmg
With this upgrade to 6.2.3105.43 (Stable channel) (64-bit), I can see a data column in my mail that shows the unread status on the server. The Vivaldi client itself shows that the message is read in the local client, but it also shows that the same message remains marked as unread on the server. It seems Vivaldi is not uploading information to the server.
Does it happen for new messages you mark read too?
@gmg Since the new grade at was down on having more problems with the built-in mail service
I cannot delete mail from vivaldi Some Google accounts And I'm still having problems with gmx.com Plus the most knowing is the pop-up window which keeps on popping up time to time asking me to login to a email account which all my email accounts are now logged in and I'm receiving emails from
@gmg Yes
Would you mind
- Opening the console
- Clicking on Application tab (see image)
- Opening the flagging queue (see image) to check whether there are things stuck there. Note that mine in the image is empty so there might appear things in the main screen for you if it's not
-
@gmg
The flagging queue is empty.
As I've been observing this issue more closely over the last couple of days, the issue appears to be limited to a specific server type, at least for me.
I have 5 different email accounts set up in Vivaldi:
- a school account, which runs Microsoft hosted Microsoft Exchange
- a Gmail account
- two different addresses on two different domains on my Namecheap shared server account, which seems to run postfix/dovecot
- one address on my employer's Namecheap shared hosting account (postfix/dovecot)
Read status changed in the Vivaldi clients do not sync to any of my accounts. Other clients sync read status fine on all servers, and Vivaldi reads that changed status from the server.
Deletion of an email in the Vivaldi client does sync in Gmail and MS Exchange, but not on postfix/dovecot. Other clients (e.g. Spark on Android) don't have this problem.
I also noticed a strange inconsistency. For emails that have been marked as read on the server by another client, the envelope icon in Vivaldi shows an open envelope and hovering over it produces a message saying "Mark unread." However, for messages marked as read by the Vivaldi client, which remain unread on the server, Vivaldi shows a closed envelope and hovering over it produces a message saying "Mark unread." Vivaldi seems to be confused itself as to whether the messages it marks as read are in fact marked as read or not.
@Th30philus If you just open the console (step 1 above). Do you see any errors?
-
@gmg
Yes, there are 1152 errors and 16 warnings along with other messages.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Th30philus Are they all the same kind of errors? Would need to know what they are. If there's nothing sensitive in them you could send them to me or just attach them to a bug report and send me the bug number once it's done.
If they're all the same or a few you could post an example of them here for me.
@gmg
This morning, there are more than 900 of the following errors:
[MAIL - imap] Error: Mailbox doesn't exist: INBOX.Later (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
at Object.callback (background-common-bundle.js:1:546351)
at wt._handleResponse (background-common-bundle.js:1:550334)
at wt._parseIncomingCommands (background-common-bundle.js:1:549513)
at wt._onData (background-common-bundle.js:1:547491)
at u.<anonymous> (background-common-bundle.js:1:544929)
at u._emit (background-common-bundle.js:1:673229)
at u._onData (background-common-bundle.js:1:671828)
at background-common-bundle.js:1:671580
@gmg
There are also 50 or so of these errors:
[2023-09-08T02:21:26.025Z][imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
at a._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:791858)
at Et._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:558691)
at background-common-bundle.js:1:547345
@gmg
There are also some of these:
[2023-09-08T04:31:49.515Z][imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
at a._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:791858)
at Et._onError (background-common-bundle.js:1:558691)
at background-common-bundle.js:1:547345