Improve passwords manager feature and others suggestions
Hello,
I manage several passwords for various websites, but I can't remember all of them. To address this, I rely on Vivaldi's password manager.
Here are a few suggestions for improvement:
Simplify access to the password manager.
Currently, accessing it involves navigating through settings, searching for “passwords,” scrolling up to the top of the page, clicking “show saved passwords,” and then typing the desired website address. It would greatly enhance user experience to introduce a shortcut directly to the password manager on clicking on the V logo for instance.
Implement a password requirement for accessing the password manager.
Enhance the password saving prompt.
Vivaldi often fails to detect my login activity on new websites, resulting in the prompt to save passwords not being triggered. Furthermore, when it does detect logins, the password saving notification isn't as conspicuous as those in Google or Mozilla.
Revise the email auto-suggestions.
The current suggestions typically include emails from friends, family, or other sources, leading to confusion. Improving the email suggestions or allowing users to modify them via right-click would be beneficial.
Enable manual addition or modification of passwords within the password manager.
Since Vivaldi doesn't always detect logins accurately, providing users with the ability to add or edit credentials themselves would be a valuable feature.
Consider redesigning the settings interface.
The existing design appears outdated and disorganized compared to the interfaces of Google and Mozilla. Incorporating larger icons and refining the organization would greatly enhance usability.
In conclusion, despite some limitations, I genuinely enjoy using Vivaldi and appreciate the attention given to user feedback. Thank you for your hard work.
Pesala Ambassador
@picha Bookmark Only one feature request per topic please.
chrome://settings/passwords
- See Password Manager - Master Password
- Password can be edited in
chrome://settings/passwords
@picha
Enhance the password saving prompt.
Sometimes if the password prompt doesn't show after setting a new account, it can be shown by clicking the icon in the address bar,
Revise the email auto-suggestions.
This sounds like a bug - does it happen in a fresh profile? Do you know how you can reproduce this happening?
Hi @LonM, thanks for the answer !
Sometimes if the password prompt doesn't show after setting a new account, it can be shown by clicking the icon in the address bar
That's the problem, I don't have this key showing up, might be a bug.
This sounds like a bug - does it happen in a fresh profile? Do you know how you can reproduce this happening?
I don't have one example in mind, but it often happens to have many emails suggested even though I never entered them on the website I'm using.
I'll give a shot on another profile to see what I can do.
sorry for the several features.
@Pesala said in Improve passwords manager feature and others suggestions:
Yes, i found it by chance a few days after I posted. However, it still doesn't ask for a password when I want to see or copy a password.
Thanks a lot for your answer.