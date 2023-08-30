I'm slowly transitioning off of Brave for various reasons. Google Search can get the job done most of the time. I haven't dabbled that much with other Search Engines to be honest.

I would like to find alternatives to the Google and Brave Search Engines. The main reason for this is Privacy, in terms of: I'm not interesting in having one million trackers and cookies follow me, and being stored on my devices. Another important factor is Search Accuracy.

Any insights would be greatly appreciated, Cheers!