Which Search Engines do you use the most?
-
I'm slowly transitioning off of Brave for various reasons. Google Search can get the job done most of the time. I haven't dabbled that much with other Search Engines to be honest.
I would like to find alternatives to the Google and Brave Search Engines. The main reason for this is Privacy, in terms of: I'm not interesting in having one million trackers and cookies follow me, and being stored on my devices. Another important factor is Search Accuracy.
Any insights would be greatly appreciated, Cheers!
-
stardepp Translator
Startpage and Duck Duck Go are privacy-friendly search engines. Here you can find these and many other search engines:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
-
Oh wow! Thank you!
-
stardepp Translator
@Cr8zyIvan You are welcome.
-
@Cr8zyIvan, mostly Andisearch, Startpage and Mojeek
-
Pesala Ambassador
Nearly always Ecosia. Sometimes Wikipedia, YouTube, Acronym Finder, or my own Websites.
-
@Cr8zyIvan
I just discovered onesearch and for the features that you, but I also think it's excellent. you too can try visiting the onesearch.com web page and read the features. Is there anyone who has studied the characteristics of this search engine in depth and would like to highlight some criticisms?