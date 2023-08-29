most likely, the immersive mode was not in the browser, but in an alternative firmware of the Android phone . I remember her for a long time.



there is even such a concept , invented before Vivaldi.

"immersive mode" turns off all information panels on a mobile phone, including time, date, battery charge, ....

Everything is disabled, only the page itself remains. There are no browser panels on the screen, The immercive mode is invented 10 or 15 years ago. I don't remember the name of the immersive browser. Well, I saw it once.

Programmer Vivaldi should consider this possibility of immersive mode. Someone likes a bunch of static panel on the screen. But who likes only getting information. No batteries, charging the signal level, nothing what distracts — just reading.

And this does not mean at all that the "immersive mode" is equal to "read mode". I personally don't use "read mode", but "immersive mode" is what I expect from Vivaldi.