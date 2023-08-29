Immersive Mode
-
most likely, the immersive mode was not in the browser, but in an alternative firmware of the Android phone . I remember her for a long time.
there is even such a concept , invented before Vivaldi.
"immersive mode" turns off all information panels on a mobile phone, including time, date, battery charge, ....
Everything is disabled, only the page itself remains. There are no browser panels on the screen, The immercive mode is invented 10 or 15 years ago. I don't remember the name of the immersive browser. Well, I saw it once.
Programmer Vivaldi should consider this possibility of immersive mode. Someone likes a bunch of static panel on the screen. But who likes only getting information. No batteries, charging the signal level, nothing what distracts — just reading.
And this does not mean at all that the "immersive mode" is equal to "read mode". I personally don't use "read mode", but "immersive mode" is what I expect from Vivaldi.
-
This idea originated a long time ago. Even before the very idea of Fold-phones appeared. Ideal for phones with minimal frames.
The maximum embodiment of this idea was the ability to synchronize two (or more) phones lying side by side. And the software used their shared screens as one space, with virtually no borders and separation.
But Vivaldi is not in danger . Vivaldi at least on 1 phone.
-
@sphera In Vivaldi, you can use a bookmarklet by first saving it to Bookmarks and giving it a convenient short name.
javascript:document.documentElement.webkitRequestFullscreen();
Then load the page and immediately type this short name into omnibox, press enter, thus launching the bookmarklet.
-
@far4 very good ! Very Thank ! it's a pity that the effect is only enough for 1 page. This topic was created in order to place this script in the browser on a permanent basis !
The immersive mode is such a spectacular thing, it looks very interesting. Half the planets of the earth have already forgotten about him.
-
I do not know any browser where It has this ability. Initially it was about the whole android firmware. Vivaldi could declare this possibility, which is so easily realized , became first.
Well, preferably in the form of a floating button. For example, how does the "XRecorder" —program to record the screen.
( there would be a button, and you can hang functions on it as much as you want!)
It looks just gorgeous and so easy to implement.
-
@sphera
I have encountered one such browser..... not really a browser, really. Privacy browser - double tap to enable/disable full screen mode, and this function can be turned off in the settings.
But with this mode switched on, there is still the problem of switching between tabs, going forward/backward... and so on and so forth, and 25 other things that are easily done in normal mode. Privacy browser is a bit glitchy on this one .
If you do immersive mode, you'd have to come up with an ergonomic control system in it, and here and I don't know of any successful browser examples. Only Habit with its petal side menus. By the way, Habit probably had a full screen mode too, but it was paid and abandoned long ago.
-
@far4 said in Immersive Mode:
But with this mode switched on, there is still the problem of switching between tabs, going forward/backward... and so on and so forth, and 25 other things
I understand that the menu is not available in the immersive mode. I appreciated it. But sometimes it is possible to surf the Internet: go from 1 page to the next and further, and further, and further on the waves. You don't need a menu for this.
The browser in immersive mode makes a strong aesthetic impression, it is a design element. And in the modern world, design is one of the most important things.
-
VIVALDI already has a menu item "hide menu" . So developers are acquainted with this feature. Here you need to ask professionals how easily Android transfers control to a third-party application to allow it to remove the top row from the screen.