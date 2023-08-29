In regard to "where" you can access the workspaces, you can actually put it on any toolbar, on any place you want (except for the tab toolbar, which is not customizable and where it only displays in the beginning or not at all, if you disable the button in settings). For example, I use the tab bar on the right, but have the workspace selector at the top left of the browser, in the navigation bar.

To add the button to a toolbar, just right click the toolbar -> Edit -> Customize toolbar. Then select Navigation Bar in the dropdown; and drag the workspaces button to any toolbar you want (except the tab bar).

As for it not being a dropdown but multiple buttons, it's currently not possible and there is no workaround that comes to mind...