dermotmoconnor
I've just made the Opera-Vivaldi switch after 20 years of O.
Really being driven nuts by the workspaces only accessible via the dropdown tab, as it adds a step and is in a place my brain thinks of as a web page tab. VERY hard to make this switch after 20 years. This also means I need two steps to access something which should just be visible at all times. I've gotten lost so many times.
PLEASE add the option to show the workspace icons in the vertical sidebar instead of munging it in with the tabs. Also, the existing option to show all workspaces in the left sidebar is OK, but it's just not how my brain works.
pauloaguia Translator
In regard to "where" you can access the workspaces, you can actually put it on any toolbar, on any place you want (except for the tab toolbar, which is not customizable and where it only displays in the beginning or not at all, if you disable the button in settings). For example, I use the tab bar on the right, but have the workspace selector at the top left of the browser, in the navigation bar.
To add the button to a toolbar, just right click the toolbar -> Edit -> Customize toolbar. Then select Navigation Bar in the dropdown; and drag the workspaces button to any toolbar you want (except the tab bar).
As for it not being a dropdown but multiple buttons, it's currently not possible and there is no workaround that comes to mind...
I feel the same as you, and I am almost driven crazy by this way of operation. I hope the official will improve this problem quickly. I also hope to put the workspace icon at the top of the sidebar.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
There is a workaround, although it is not a straight-forward setting you can just enable/disable. It involves command chains and custom icons.
You can learn the how-to by watching this tutorial: https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/customizations/explore-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-the-vivaldi-browser/