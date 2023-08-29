@Pesala I meant All Tabs in current window. Basically it would be the same as right-click on a tab or on the "+" button and Bookmark All Tabs, but having a shortcut specifically for that action... Having that option in Quick Commands would be really useful as well.

Also, when selecting Bookmark All Tabs, we don't have the option to choose where we want to save the folder that was created with all the tabs on that window we've just bookmarked.

When bookmarking a single tab when we click on "Added Bookmark" on the address bar, it gives us the option to choose the folder where that bookmark is going to be saved.

It would be great if Bookmark All Tabs worked just like Bookmarking a single tab.

The Bookmark Selected Tabs you talked about is also a good workaround, but just like the Bookmark All Tabs options it doesn't let you choose the location.

Thank you for replying!