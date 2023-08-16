@monsieurzik Sorry, I noticed this was on the Mobile category, but my brain wasn't smart enough to deduce it was an iOS specific request

Vivaldi for Android does have a translator. Can't say for sure about iOS as I don't have a phone with that OS, sorry...

(However, as a translator, I went to look at the translations and the string Vivaldi Translate only seems to show up on the Vivaldi Browser and the Android components. Nothing found at the iOS or even Mobile Common components)

So, at the moment, I'd suggest adding it as a feature request at the iOS category in the forum...