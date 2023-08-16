Enable full website translation
monsieurzik Translator
Maybe we could enable the translation of a full website as Safari does it on iOS. It would be a great feature. I use it everyday on Safari iOS.
pauloaguia Translator
@monsieurzik It already does. Or is there something in particular from the way Safari does it that you'd like to see in Vivaldi?
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/translate-web-pages-on-your-phone/
monsieurzik Translator
@pauloaguia It doesn’t exist on iOS or I’m totally dumb 🥴
pauloaguia Translator
@monsieurzik Sorry, I noticed this was on the Mobile category, but my brain wasn't smart enough to deduce it was an iOS specific request
Vivaldi for Android does have a translator. Can't say for sure about iOS as I don't have a phone with that OS, sorry...
(However, as a translator, I went to look at the translations and the string Vivaldi Translate only seems to show up on the Vivaldi Browser and the Android components. Nothing found at the iOS or even Mobile Common components)
So, at the moment, I'd suggest adding it as a feature request at the iOS category in the forum...
monsieurzik Translator
@pauloaguia Yup. We are on this category, that's why i'm posting here
I would also very much appreciate this feature.