Sometimes, if I want to watch a video on YouTube and enter the full-screen mode of the Vivaldi web browser (this problem also occurs on Opera) with the device screen horizontal (automatic screen rotation enabled), the image is not visible properly (as in the picture). Only exiting full screen mode, changing to portrait mode and refreshing the YouTube website allows you to fix this error after several such attempts.

In addition, the message "Swipe from the top and click the back button to exit full screen mode" keeps appearing (even after stopping and starting the video) covering the screen and subtitles of the video. This inscription should be displayed shorter and once. And ideally, this inscription with the instruction to leave full-screen mode was not there at all.

OPPO Reno 5 5G

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 13; CPH2145) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.1.3035.277