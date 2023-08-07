Hello,

I have an idea to improve the Vivaldi services status, as by the page https://vivaldistatus.com/

On my opinion the approach or other companies as, for example, Brave https://status.brave.com/ should be evaluated for a further improvement of our service status page. As you see...





It allows to browse what happened in the past and that is absolutely a game changer for those who needs to have audit or be aware of the reliability of our platforms.

Are you planning to include that improvement?

If so, a missing feature of the competitors is the capability to generate export.

Cheers, Fabrizio