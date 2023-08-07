Historical Status of the Vivaldi services.
-
sev7en Ambassador
Hello,
I have an idea to improve the Vivaldi services status, as by the page https://vivaldistatus.com/
On my opinion the approach or other companies as, for example, Brave https://status.brave.com/ should be evaluated for a further improvement of our service status page. As you see...
It allows to browse what happened in the past and that is absolutely a game changer for those who needs to have audit or be aware of the reliability of our platforms.
Are you planning to include that improvement?
If so, a missing feature of the competitors is the capability to generate export.
Cheers, Fabrizio
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've updated the status page and it now displays historical uptime data for the past 60 days.
-
J jane.n moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests