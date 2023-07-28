Hello,

Lot of web based games would be more fun to play with if they can be played in full screen with keyboard locked. Vivaldi already supports full screen using await document.body.requestFullscreen(); however it does not support await navigator.keyboard.lock();

Adding keyboard lock will be very useful for HTML5 VDI clients too (Apache Guacamole, noVNC etc...). This is supported in Chrome and Edge. I have to keep using edge for some websites because of this specific feature. It would be great if this can be added to Vivaldi.

Mozilla doc: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Keyboard/lock

Google Article: https://developer.chrome.com/articles/keyboard-lock/