how can i get reputation
how can i get vivaldi reputation
DapperPop5475
@jamessuwu I just gave you some, james. By having your post upvoted you gain reputation. Enjoy!
@jamessuwu Use Vivaldi Sync, let others upvoted your posts, visit Vivaldi Social, and wait… with some patience.
@jamessuwu Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
I have the same question. I just want to use Vivaldi's mail service, but things get complicated!
@pinkboy It is all covered in the official blog post:
I just upvoted you. Hope this will help you gain some reputation.
@whl thx so much!!
@whl Where is the calculation explained?
@Bentus It is not explained. Admins have provided only hints, to make it impossible for an intended spammer to automate the process.
@Ayespy I think the reputation process is an excellent idea. I have been using Mailfence as my mail provider for a couple of years now and have been very happy with it. Seems Vivaldi mail has a bunch of issues, I will take my time before (and if) I switch, In the meantime, I will continue building my reputation. Love the the browser, the community, and Mastodon.
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
@citronyx, apart from topics about Vivaldi, technical things, support or questions, there is also space for jokes, music, art, general topics, etc. in the corresponding subforums.
The only topics that are not wanted, for obvious reasons, are politics and religion, since there are people from many countries and different cultures on the forum, where these topics can cause unnecessary friction.
philipcheung
daily use of vivaldi could earn the reputation points.
am i right ?
@philipcheung said in how can i get reputation:
daily use of vivaldi could earn the reputation points.
am i right ?
Not Vivaldi browser, but Vivaldi services - blogs, forum, Social, etc.
@philipcheung said in how can i get reputation:
daily use of vivaldi could earn the reputation points.
am i right ?
reading posts in the forum thread you reply to also helps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89114/how-can-i-get-reputation/7?_=1693736063628
FreeRaider
@philipcheung said in how can i get reputation:
daily use of vivaldi could earn the reputation points.
am i right ?
I don't think so.
Maybe using vivaldi services, but using vivaldi browser doesn't earn you reputation points.
Just daily access to the forum has no effect, in my opinion.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
using vivaldi browser doesn't earn you reputation points
Though using Vivaldi sync does.