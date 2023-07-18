We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option to disable auto-collapse tab stacks (Accordion)
The [Tab Features]/[Tab Stacking]/[Accordion] setting has a checkbox to enable Auto Expand. Please add another checkbox setting with the option to prevent the stack from auto-collapse when clicked in another stack. I want the stack to stay open regardless I click out of it or not.
@gergelyvajda Then clear the checkbox. You can expand/collapse the stack manually as you need to.
gergelyvajda
@Pesala Regardless of the existing "Auto Expand" checkbox state, the tabs will auto collapse. The "Auto Expand" checkbox only affects whether the stack will expand or not when clicking on the tabs after they are already collapsed. I want the tabs not to auto-collapse but stay open even if I click out of the given stack. AFAIK there is no existing setting for that and I imagine it's a very small change to add.
Auto-collapsing the tabs is not a convenience feature but a major annoyance for me.
@gergelyvajda said in Option to disable auto-collapse tab stacks (Accordion):
Regardless of the existing "Auto Expand" checkbox state, the tabs will auto collapse.
Maybe on first being created, but once you expand the stack, they will stay expanded when you switch to any tab outside the stack. The background tab stack in my screenshot is expanded.
@Pesala I'm well aware of this, but my feature request still stands. If you guys could please add that checkbox and the if statement in the code that checks it before that first and subsequent auto-collapse (that I'm complaining about), that would be great.
You can also tell me that "Nope, we won't do it" but the "You are holding it wrong" argument is a bit annoying.
I use vertical tabs, I always want to see all tabs open, I group them for organizing and to easily close them all, I use mouse gestures and keyboard shortcuts, and I don't want to find and click that miniature little arrow on the stack to permanently open them (as just clicking in the stack will not keep it open but auto close it every single time I change to another stack).
Pesala Ambassador
@gergelyvajda I am not blaming anyone. I merely corrected your false statement. The stack does not autoclose regardless of the status of the checkbox for autoexpand. If it is disabled, an expanded tab stack does not autoclose.
@gergelyvajda said in Option to disable auto-collapse tab stacks (Accordion):
I want the tabs not to auto-collapse but stay open even if I click out of the given stack.
This is already the case if the autoexpand checkbox is disabled. If you want to close an expanded tab stack with a shortcut, there is currently no command for that, but it can be done with a Command Chain: Unstack Tabs, Delay 100, Stack Tabs, Delay 100, Close Tab Stack. The Close Tab Stack command only appears on the context menu for collapsed stacks.
If you prefer to wait for the feature request to be implemented, that is fine. It is a perfectly valid feature request.
@Pesala sorry, I did not mean offense.
When you select multiple tabs and stack them, or start a new stack by open new tab in the same stack, they will start closed unless the "Auto expand" is checked. But if it's checked (so opens upon the stack creation) then it will close when I click out of the stack.
There is no current option to start with an open stack and keep it open. I would be glad if you could correct me on that.
In order to get to a permanently opened state from the creation of the stack, one needs to aim and click on the super small expand arrow on the stack (with "Auto-expand" checked or not) and it breaks my flow and annoys me a great deal.
I hope the feature will be considered.
@gergelyvajda
Completely agree!
I hate this current behavior of Stack.
@gergelyvajda As far as I can tell, one has to use the little button to expand the stack, then they will stay expanded if the autoexpand option is unchecked.
Sorry @Pesala, this is a request for a simple feature, a simple tick to disable automatic stack collapsing on its creation, like Opera's tab grouping for example. but oddly you insist that this feature is unnecessary, and that "one has to use the little button to expand the stack, then they will stay expanded if the autoexpand option is unchecked."
Pesala Ambassador
@mhmak said in Option to disable auto-collapse tab stacks (Accordion):
a simple tick to disable automatic stack collapsing on its creation
Actually, that is not the request.
@gergelyvajda said in Option to disable auto-collapse tab stacks (Accordion):
prevent the stack from auto-collapse when clicked in another stack. I want the stack to stay open regardless I click out of it or not.
This is achieved by disabling:Auto-Expand
Once a tab is expanded, it says expanded. If it is collapsed, it stays collapsed.
sorry. I meant after 'the first click on the other stack' and before 'using that little button'. unfortunately, as @gergelyvajda mentioned, it doesn't fix by disabling the 'autoexpand option'.
This is actually not a new feature request, but a request for an option to disable a current feature: 'auto collapse of stacks'.
Thanks.
In other words, we want stacks that stay expanded, unless the user clicks on the little button. (or like Opera, by clicking on the color ribbons on the left side of tab groups)
Stack is functional of course, but one piece of the puzzle is missing.
auto-collapse? Huh, looks like a tulip flower at nightfall.
I really want this option.
@gergelyvajda I also need this and have disabled basically tab stacks some time ago due to the lack of it. In the meantime I make use of @barbudo2005's excellent solution (that covered another request of mine in the past) instead, called otto tabs. This does not support closing stacked tabs (here: auto-grouped and uncollapsed) with a keyboard shortcut, but surprisingly it works with the mouse gesture I've assigned to it. Pretty handy.