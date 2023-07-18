@Pesala I'm well aware of this, but my feature request still stands. If you guys could please add that checkbox and the if statement in the code that checks it before that first and subsequent auto-collapse (that I'm complaining about), that would be great.

You can also tell me that "Nope, we won't do it" but the "You are holding it wrong" argument is a bit annoying.

I use vertical tabs, I always want to see all tabs open, I group them for organizing and to easily close them all, I use mouse gestures and keyboard shortcuts, and I don't want to find and click that miniature little arrow on the stack to permanently open them (as just clicking in the stack will not keep it open but auto close it every single time I change to another stack).