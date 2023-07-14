Shortcut for Open Link in Private Window
-
Some pages require the user to accept advertisement cookies without choice. For these cases I use Private Browsing. It would be super helpful to be able to press a hotkey while clicking a link in order to open it in a new Private Browsing window.
Example:
Hold Ctrl+Shift when clicking on a link → Open in Private Window.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@fenjen The option is on the link context menu. Right-click, Open in Private Window.
-
That's what I'm currently doing. Just wanted a shortcut like
Shift(open in new tab),
Ctrl(open in new background tab) and (in my opinion irrelevant)
Shift+
Ctrl(open in new window). The latter should open the link in a new private window.
-
SCHIZOPHREnic
I too wish this was a one of the shortcut key bindings you could modify in the settings.