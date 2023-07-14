Help! How to fix issue with typing input when switching tabs
-
Hi all, I've recently began using Vivaldi and love it, but one feature is driving me crazy. I'm a student so I often use google docs and other word processors. When I have google docs open, then switch to another tab to read an article, then open docs again to type a note, the keyboard doesn't register. As in, none of the text I type actually goes on the page - I'd have to click on the page first, then start typing.
I've gone into the Vivaldi settings, as well as vivaldi://:flags to try to fix this. The forum posts I was following were posted a while back, so I'm wondering if there's a solution now.
Please let me know if you've fixed this issue!
-
-
@blueside A known and already confirmed bug, but not easy to fix as GoogleDocs webapp with its JavaScript code can not be debugged.
Switching tabs cause a focus loss with Vivaldi.
A annyoing bug, breaking workflows.
Workaround, see what nowell29 said in Text input loosing focus after switching tabs (Google Docs):
The work around, though a bit annoying, is to toggle back and forth between tabs a second time, like mentioned on the first page of this post.
so keyboard toggle from tab2 back to tab1 (your google doc where you can't type), so toggle back to tab2 and then to tab1 again and then you can type were the cursor was, with no mouse clicking.
-
@blueside Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@blueside said in Help! How to fix issue with typing input when switching tabs:
Hi all, I've recently began using Vivaldi and love it, but one feature is driving me crazy. I'm a student so I often use google docs and other word processors. When I have google docs open, then switch to another tab to read an article, then open docs again to type a note, the keyboard doesn't register. As in, none of the text I type actually goes on the page - I'd have to click on the page first, then start typing.
I've gone into the Vivaldi settings, as well as vivaldi://:flags to try to fix this. The forum posts I was following were posted a while back, so I'm wondering if there's a solution now.
Please let me know if you've fixed this issue!
Unfortunately that's one of the reasons why I don't use it much now.