Hi all, I've recently began using Vivaldi and love it, but one feature is driving me crazy. I'm a student so I often use google docs and other word processors. When I have google docs open, then switch to another tab to read an article, then open docs again to type a note, the keyboard doesn't register. As in, none of the text I type actually goes on the page - I'd have to click on the page first, then start typing.

I've gone into the Vivaldi settings, as well as vivaldi://:flags to try to fix this. The forum posts I was following were posted a while back, so I'm wondering if there's a solution now.

Please let me know if you've fixed this issue!