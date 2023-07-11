Improvements in Downloads section
This is a good browser but I want to suggest some improvements in its downloads section. They are as:
- whenever we clear the downloads history, it deletes downloads file also. Please remove ties of download history and downloaded file so that when we clear list of downloads it only clears download list preserves downloaded file. (This feature is there in opera).
- Give us the option to set specific folder as download folder. Right now we can chose either internal memory or sd card but not specific folder.
- Make the download list smaller in size similar to list in opera browser.
And if you say these are 3 different feature requests, I summed up all 3 in one post because it is related to one section only- Downloads.
A thing I don't like and would like to add as a suggestion. The option for a silent download! I have the option "Save Files to the downloaded location without asking" turned on and I never use the Panel. Whenever I download anything, the Download Panel on the left pops out and I have to hide it again. I just want the file downloaded in the default folder without any distractions.
A workout is to add a "Downloads" icon to the main toolbar, which I had. But it is a bit strange for that icon to be present there if there is nothing in the Download list. In Opera whenever you clear the downloads list, the icon disappears. Can we have this feature at some point?
I also noticed a bug. If I save filed, they are saved in the default folder set in the Vivaldi settings. But if I save a photo, it is not saved in this folder, but in the Downloads folder of Windows.
EDIT: This is regarding the Desktop version.
Thanks beforehand
@rusevivo
Hi and welcome to the forum.
This is Android feature request, if you want to request something open a thread in the feature request section, only one request per post.
For support or reporting issues open a new thread in the corresponding forum section.
Disable "Disable Downloads Automatically" in the download section.
Download all in the Download folder is not a bug, this is a missing feature.
Cheers, mib
@MasterPo
Hi, this is not a valid request, I want 3. but not 1. and 2., how should I vote.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Simple. By making options optional.
The "clear all dialog" could have a check box to remove files as well. And for individual downloads there can be a preference in settings.
The "location menu" in the "download popup" can have an additional entry which triggers the "file save dialog" of the system (in the configured file manager). The "file save dialog" can also be set to always open when downloading files (in the settings).
Paths/locations for the storage entries in the "download popup" can also be configured in the settings.
@NA0341
Hi, I am not against of these features but if your post were a feature request it were invalid.
Only one request per post or nobody could vote, I like 2. but not 1. how should I vote?
So the OP request are three feature requests.
Cheers, mib