A thing I don't like and would like to add as a suggestion. The option for a silent download! I have the option "Save Files to the downloaded location without asking" turned on and I never use the Panel. Whenever I download anything, the Download Panel on the left pops out and I have to hide it again. I just want the file downloaded in the default folder without any distractions.

A workout is to add a "Downloads" icon to the main toolbar, which I had. But it is a bit strange for that icon to be present there if there is nothing in the Download list. In Opera whenever you clear the downloads list, the icon disappears. Can we have this feature at some point?

I also noticed a bug. If I save filed, they are saved in the default folder set in the Vivaldi settings. But if I save a photo, it is not saved in this folder, but in the Downloads folder of Windows.

EDIT: This is regarding the Desktop version.

Thanks beforehand