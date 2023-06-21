Hi, I've just started working with Samsung DeX (which is great so far) on an external monitor but it really misses a way to zoom webpages with mouse and keyboard, commonly Ctrl + mouse wheel or Plus/Minus-Keys.

A mouse only combination with right-click and mouse wheel could also come pretty handy but mouse gestures is a whole stand-alone feature request, I guess.

Zooming with peripherals would be a neat addition for surfing on phone and bigger screen or tablets with our beloved and most-versatile browser on the android front.