A bookmark folder to rss feed feature.
mrbugjacobs
Hello !
I would suggest to make a feature that automakes a RSS feed from a folder of bookmarks ! So that this feed file could be just uploaded to a webserver as needed !
Cheers !
Dag
mrbugjacobs
What I mean is that I would like a feature that makes and updates an rss feed when I put a bookmark in a folder on the bookmark bar of the browser ! Or any given folder in the bookmarks !
Cheers !
mrdbugjacobs
i found one existing long path is to use floccus sync to a nextcloud instance and have an RSS feed of specific folder:
i.e.
https://nextcloud.example.com/apps/bookmarks/public/rest/v2/bookmark?folder=16&format=rss&page=-1
which can be accessed with username+password basic auth (RSS clients usually have that functionality),
and/or, if needed, copied to publicly-available place using a text-save script,
which would run on a regular interval via
crontab