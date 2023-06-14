The original poster was asking about turning it OFF not turning it on. So far the only way I have found to do this is by editing the shortcut to add "--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess" after vivaldi.exe

Note that Vivaldi turning on this mode is causing my browser to become unresponsive and freeze my screen. I understand this is likely an issue with chrome code but if you could add a simple way to disable it that would be very helpful to your users