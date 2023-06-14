Battery Save Mode. Where?
-
Hey. On the laptop, the battery charge fell to 20%, the vivaldi automatically turned on the 30fps charge savings mode, etc. There is not a icon in the interface that would allow me to turn it off or force it on.
But I know that vivaldi is a common chrome with a graphical setting, and therefore, I went over chrome: // settings and turned off this function.
Why there is no sign in the interface for controlling battery life? It would not hurt to add this thing.
PS: By the way, I also found there an ordinary chromium password manager. It checks saved passwords for leaks or not?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@tempale Please vote for Battery Saver Mode, which is a long-standing popular feature request.
-
The original poster was asking about turning it OFF not turning it on. So far the only way I have found to do this is by editing the shortcut to add "--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess" after vivaldi.exe
Note that Vivaldi turning on this mode is causing my browser to become unresponsive and freeze my screen. I understand this is likely an issue with chrome code but if you could add a simple way to disable it that would be very helpful to your users