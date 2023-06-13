After a recent update (6.1, I believe), every time I hibernate background tabs, or hibernate a specific tab stack, it changes the selected tab in the stack. Most of the time, it changes it to the first tab in the stack, though not always, so I'm not sure of the exact rules. I would like to get back the behavior where hibernating a tab stack would not change which tab is selected in the stack.

As a note, if I close out the browser and open it back up, the lazy loading of tabs does not change the selected tab in the stack. This is specifically when I tell Vivaldi to hibernate stuff with the tab/stack right click menu.

I'm currently on stable version 6.1.3035.75 on macOS Monterey (M2 chip), and Vivaldi doesn't seem to have any updates available.

Please let me know if you need any additional information from me, or if there is somewhere else I should be posting this.