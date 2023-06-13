Hibernating tab stack changes focused tab in stack
After a recent update (6.1, I believe), every time I hibernate background tabs, or hibernate a specific tab stack, it changes the selected tab in the stack. Most of the time, it changes it to the first tab in the stack, though not always, so I'm not sure of the exact rules. I would like to get back the behavior where hibernating a tab stack would not change which tab is selected in the stack.
As a note, if I close out the browser and open it back up, the lazy loading of tabs does not change the selected tab in the stack. This is specifically when I tell Vivaldi to hibernate stuff with the tab/stack right click menu.
I'm currently on stable version
6.1.3035.75on macOS Monterey (M2 chip), and Vivaldi doesn't seem to have any updates available.
Please let me know if you need any additional information from me, or if there is somewhere else I should be posting this.
Same exact behavior on Windows 10, version 6.1.3035.111.
I adhere to henderea's request. I would love to get the previous behavior back.
On
6.2.3105.47now, and still the same issue. It would be great to get this fixed, because it can be really annoying. Especially since it isn't even consistent. Sometimes it switches to the first tab in the stack (which isn't too bad, since I use a separator tab there (via an extension) that lets me jump to the tab I want), but sometimes it picks a random tab in the stack to switch to. It really shouldn't be switching my tab at all, and this behavior is a huge pain.
Just realized this is happening on 6.7 still, and it seems to be the same problem from back then.
I've noticed that the focus tab in a stack will change to what seems to be the first tab in order that wasn't active.
By which I mean, say a tab stack has A, B, C, D, E tabs and A & B were active but C, D E were already hibernated. While on non-stacked tab, the displayed focus tab for the stack will be A because it was the last tab I was on before a I moved out of the stack. But when I manually hibernate all background tabs, the displayed focus tab will change to C.
Conversely, if all the tabs in a stack are active, it will always make tab A the displayed tab when hibernated, even if I left the stack with D as the most recent tab.
Shouldn't the functionality be that a tab stack hibernates and leaves the displayed focused tab as the last one you were on?