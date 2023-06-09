flutter development compatibility
Is there any plan to support flutter development?
Chrome/Edge can be detected by flutter, but Vivaldi cannot.
Is there any possible to do something with it?
Because I see Vivaldi support new Bing now, which can only be accessed by Edge.
I still have to use edge to develop flutter things.
It will be good if I can use Vivaldi to do everything.
@kukuro This is something controlled by Flutter, not Vivaldi. They have to decide the Vivaldi is valid for their debugger. Vivaldi is based on Chromium, so it should work.
Looking at their GitHub, it might work with Vivaldi if you don't have Chrome installed and Vivaldi is set as your default browser. (Source: https://github.com/flutter/devtools/issues/2357) There was some mention of it working in Brave in this situation.
But otherwise, Flutter doesn't seem too interested in adding other browsers, but it might work: https://github.com/flutter/devtools/issues/853
@nomadic But some browsers like Brave have a
chrome.exe, which can be detected as Chrome. Flutter will recognize this fake exe as real one and everything seems to be well.
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/66598551/using-brave-browser-to-debug-flutter-web-app
Is it possible to make Vivaldi be able to do that too?
himanshusharma89
I tried web-server and it worked, just need to make Vivaldi CHROME_EXECUTABLE