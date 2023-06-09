@kukuro This is something controlled by Flutter, not Vivaldi. They have to decide the Vivaldi is valid for their debugger. Vivaldi is based on Chromium, so it should work.

Looking at their GitHub, it might work with Vivaldi if you don't have Chrome installed and Vivaldi is set as your default browser. (Source: https://github.com/flutter/devtools/issues/2357) There was some mention of it working in Brave in this situation.

But otherwise, Flutter doesn't seem too interested in adding other browsers, but it might work: https://github.com/flutter/devtools/issues/853