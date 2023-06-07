Workspaces - All workspaces tabs getting lost
Hi Team,
All tabs in all workspaces are getting lost after hitting "Restart required" button which appears beside minimize button.
Even if I first close all my workspaces windows, this issue still happens.
Below is my Vivaldi version information :
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.43 (Official Build) (64-bit) Revision 9cb38373a81cfc844b97726be3a3e42712e721d5 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2965) JavaScript V8 11.4.183.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "D:\Personal\softwares\Browsers\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path D:\Personal\softwares\Browsers\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\AKASHPAN\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Please help in resolving this issue.
mib2berlin
@aks6810
Hi, I use workspaces all day and an internal build with some updates in a week but I never lost any tabs.
What do you meant with workspace windows?
Workspaces are the opposite of windows, you don´t need windows if you use workspaces or less windows at least.
Anyway, if you have 3 windows open and you close one with the X right top, all tabs are lost.
You can check the closed tabs in the windows panel, the last 100 tabs are stored there.
When you want to store the tabs in other windows you have to close Vivaldi with the Vivaldi menu > Exit
In the first window:
By workspace windows I meant multiple workspaces opened in different windows instead of switching between different workspaces in the same single window. It was just a way to convey that I went and closed all those windows with the cross button in top right corner, putting them in scope in case that is a pre-requisite to automatically save the tabs.
I faced my issue upon clicking "Restart required" button after closing all other windows save one.
This has happened to me 2-3 times, now lastly when "messing" with setting up a # 2 profile, and sometimes -when a workspace that I have with over 300 tabs (sorting: moving tabs left/right has a lot of "lag" - and then Vivaldi just gives up and I get a crash) crashes on the following restart of program Vivaldi tyhere are x-no of Workspaces with containing [0 tabs].
(Background: I have MANY tabs open that run graph inside their pages: This is very memory hungry. Also a screen #2 in this setup)
"BACKUP oF WORKSPACES"
After setting up a "system" of workgroups, all of them with between 30 to over 300 tabs, the notion of losing them is very scary!
I usually save my day by always having recent copy of a Default-folder, but all changes made to my Workgroups will have to be re-done..after memory
But it begs the question of When there will be an option to backup all workspaces
(not forgetting option to "Save Sessions with Workspaces (my guess is that this is not a fullgood method, but I havn't tried to use that option yet...)
mib2berlin
@Totto
Hi, even I never lost any tabs or workspaces I have the auto save session enabled in the session panel.
There is no other backup solution in Vivaldi, I save my default profile also sometimes.
By default it save the last 3 sessions with all workspaces.
I cant use 300+ tabs on my 16GB systems without hibernating single or all workspaces.
I guess you get a out of memory crash, any crash can cause data loss in any application.
Cheers, mib