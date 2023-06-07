This has happened to me 2-3 times, now lastly when "messing" with setting up a # 2 profile, and sometimes -when a workspace that I have with over 300 tabs (sorting: moving tabs left/right has a lot of "lag" - and then Vivaldi just gives up and I get a crash) crashes on the following restart of program Vivaldi tyhere are x-no of Workspaces with containing [0 tabs].

(Background: I have MANY tabs open that run graph inside their pages: This is very memory hungry. Also a screen #2 in this setup)

"BACKUP oF WORKSPACES"

After setting up a "system" of workgroups, all of them with between 30 to over 300 tabs, the notion of losing them is very scary!

I usually save my day by always having recent copy of a Default-folder, but all changes made to my Workgroups will have to be re-done..after memory

But it begs the question of When there will be an option to backup all workspaces

(not forgetting option to "Save Sessions with Workspaces (my guess is that this is not a fullgood method, but I havn't tried to use that option yet...)