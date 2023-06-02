Stuttering when scrolling down on forum
-
corconegr3 Translator
When i scroll down on forums the scroll randomly stutters and stays in the same location.
I recorded it on video but can't send it through the report system as it only allows screenshots.
Can't even upload it to the forum (not enough privileges)
Anyone having the same problem?
Any idea how can i send this?
Thanks!!
-
@corconegr3 try vivaldi://flags/#smooth-scrolling enabled
I have not this problem
-
@m2sun That flag isn’t available on the iOS version.
@corconegr3 I’ve already made a bug report for this, it doesn’t just affect the forum, but any website that continually updates the URL without reloading the page.
-
corconegr3 Translator
@AltCode thanks!
If you need the video let me know, i can try to send it via link (sendmail or service the like) if needed.
-
I can confirm the same issue. Can’t be certain, but sure this is only since the last TestFlight build
-
I too had this issue when scrolling this forum up until the latest update 6.3055.3 which seems to have resolved this.
-
This is still an issue for me, affecting some websites more than others. Vivaldi stable on Android here.
vivaldi://flags/#smooth-scrolling unfortunately doesn't help.
Perhaps related? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94930/random-input-thread-pauses-leading-to-browser-stutter
-
If it helps, a reproducer that works for me quite reliably at the moment is this page. Open it in the Android app, then double tap to zoom in to text width, then scroll from the top, if necessary try a few times: https://archive.is/BzFUd