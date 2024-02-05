I've been using Vivaldi on Arch for a while, and struggling with a bizarre issue in which Vivaldi will, periodically, for seconds at a time, stop responding to UI events.

Via Chromium's tracing infrastructure, I've narrowed it down to something causing random tasks to take significantly longer than they should in the input system. When the Vivaldi window is in any way dirtied, and needs repainted, this pause will cause Vivaldi to not paint the dirty areas, until the pause has ended. Interestingly, the pause does not impact the rendering of a currently-focused window, and GIFs or CSS animations will, generally, continue rendering fine, even while input is suspended.

Additionally, if a frozen window is dirtied during a pause, as above, but has GPU-based rendering occurring in it, the GPU media will continue to function as normal, repainting it's portion of the dirtied window. Audio is only occasionally impacted by pauses.

The issue persists when running Vivaldi under Wayland, although the pause frequency and duration are generally decreased.

This issue does not occur in vanilla Chromium.

Other profiles also have the bug.

From all of this, I believe the issue is the result of something halting the input thread. The delayed repaint would likely be caused by the renderer not getting the dirty events until the pause is over. I am unfamiliar with the inner workings of Blink and Ozone, and cannot provide much more information that I have collected directly, however, I can provide a profiler trace of the issue manifesting, on developer request.

I really like Vivaldi, but this issue has me at my wits' end. It makes many browser-based tasks frustrating to deal with. I would appreciate any help in solving the issue.

I am running Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 stable, but the issue has been present for many prior versions.