Replace bookmarks folder icon with emoji
It would be nice if I could do away with the redundant folder icon and just use an emoji to label my bookmarks folders.
@Hadden89 You don't need to add css for the n-th folder, you can type the emoji as / before the title of the folder
@LonM I'm sorry can you expound on that some more? I'm having trouble understanding what you meant.
@nomadic, that is clever and helpful but how does someone add an icon file (*.ico) as a symbol for a bookmark folder? I would like to use the same icon files used in my Windows file manager or websites.
Before "all the browsers" settled on a Chromium backbone it was rather standard to property click a bookmark folder and add the icon from one's computer.
I don't use other than the folder icon, but using emojies instead of names to save space.
Pesala Ambassador
@d2warren Settings, Bookmarks, Bookmark Bar, Bookmark Bar Display, Text Only. Then rename the folder with an Emoji.
