I just want to chime in here and say that I agree with the previous posters. I sync bookmarks between an Android device and a Windows 10 laptop both running Vivaldi. The desktop version has a "Mobile bookmarks" folder on my Bookmark Bar that I cannot get rid of. What's even worse is that on the Android version of Vivaldi if I go to "Bookmarks" I don't see any of the links that appear in the "Mobile bookmarks" folder on my laptop. I can search for them and find them. They appear in the "Mobile bookmarks" folder. But, this is not visible from the menu under Vivaldi > Bookmarks. Very confusing. I have been trying to find a decent bookmark organizer / manager in a web browser since 1995 and it is still an ugly mess. You would think that this would be an easy thing to do? But, apparently, it's not. Remember the old "Open Directory Project" from Mozilla? That's what I want for my bookmarks. And I want them to be synced across all my devices without altering the structure / hierarchy that I've created on my desktop version. If there was a web-accessible version of it at 'bookmarks.vivaldi.net' I'd be even happier.