We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Remove Folder Mobile Bookmarks iOS/Android
-
mib2berlin
All bookmarks land in Mobile bookmarks by default on Android and iOS.
If you want to use bookmarks on desktop you have to move the bookmark to Bookmarks instead of Mobile bookmarks every time.
Remove this folder on mobile devices completely and/or let the user decide to remove it or, at least, not use it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Yes exactly. And adding a bookmark is not very intuitive, at least when I just want to put it in Speeddial. For this there should be an option to put it directly without adding it globally before.
-
shaedrashiro
I support this request.
Whenever a web page is bookmarked, it is saved in the "Mobile Favorites" folder and not in the folder you had previously selected. I have already reported this error several times and it still has not been solved.
-
I really dislike having a separate
Mobile Bookmarksfolder forced onto me, as often times I will access the same bookmarks from both my desktop & phone. Despite this, the Vivaldi app seems insistent on saving anything I bookmark under the parent folder of `Mobile Bookmarks'; which I find to be very annoying as it has a tendency to split up my organization; forcing me to do more work than I should for both saving & organizing my bookmarks.
I would like to see the feature made optional, much like the
Other Bookmarksfolder currently is, as it's one I've always disliked in any browser I've used.
-
I agree with you guys. To me the "Mobile bookmarks" folder is useless. Furthermore, it's annoying to have it in the bookmarks bar, as is the "Dial" folder also. I don't want to manage or access those favorites there.
Maybe having an option somewhere would be great. I do realize that some people may use the mobile bookmarks folder but I really prefer to rely on the same bookmarks set on both my mobile and desktop devices. I don't really see the point in separating them as I am the same person, accessing the same websites no matter the device I'm using.
Anyway, keep up the good work! I love this browser and all the options it offers, just adding a new one would be great!
-
mib2berlin
@nicolasdb
Hi, I got an internal build with a "fix" about the mobile folder.
It is not the default folder for adding bookmarks anymore,
the default folder is now "Bookmarks"
I don´t know if this appear in one of the next snapshots but at least in the next stable Vivaldi 6.2.
Cheers, mib
-
I just want to chime in here and say that I agree with the previous posters. I sync bookmarks between an Android device and a Windows 10 laptop both running Vivaldi. The desktop version has a "Mobile bookmarks" folder on my Bookmark Bar that I cannot get rid of. What's even worse is that on the Android version of Vivaldi if I go to "Bookmarks" I don't see any of the links that appear in the "Mobile bookmarks" folder on my laptop. I can search for them and find them. They appear in the "Mobile bookmarks" folder. But, this is not visible from the menu under Vivaldi > Bookmarks. Very confusing. I have been trying to find a decent bookmark organizer / manager in a web browser since 1995 and it is still an ugly mess. You would think that this would be an easy thing to do? But, apparently, it's not. Remember the old "Open Directory Project" from Mozilla? That's what I want for my bookmarks. And I want them to be synced across all my devices without altering the structure / hierarchy that I've created on my desktop version. If there was a web-accessible version of it at 'bookmarks.vivaldi.net' I'd be even happier.
-
@mib2berlin
This is great news. It would be even better if Vivaldi would remember the last used bookmark folder like in the desktop version...
-
sbernecchia
@m-p-y
yes I agree: Vivaldi should just remember the last folder used.
-
mib3berlin
@sbernecchia
Hi ,there is a feature request about but it have really low votes, please upvote with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40081/remember-the-last-opened-bookmark-folder
Cheers, mib