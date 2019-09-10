Remember the last opened bookmark folder
Remember the last opened bookmark folder
I really miss this feature
Edge Mobile opens the bookmarks in the folder that was used last. Very convenient.
It's been two years. It's still the same for now.
Team Vivaldi is not large at all.
The fact that some of us like to have this featurette does not mean that resources can easily be made available.
I would also like to see this feature. It's so annoying to go through the same folder structure all the time to open bookmarks in 4th level/subfolder.
Seems like Vivaldi remembers last opened bookmark folder on my android tablet, but not on my android phone.
@dodger said in Remember the last opened bookmark folder:
It's been two years. It's still the same for now.
It's been 3 years. Everything's still the same.
By all appearances it's not high on the priorities list
Happy to reply to hopefully increase the priority even a fraction.
That it doesn't automatically scroll to the remembered folder is really awkward, especially since it does remember (for the purpose of auto-selecting a folder to dump the bookmark in) and if it's not the one you want then it's likely to be somewhere nearby (parent or sibling, in my experience).
But, since everything is fully expanded nowadays (esp on mobile), it's just "good luck scrolling"; fast enough to not be tedious and slow enough to not skip past it. Can't even search, unlike desktop (which is what I tend to rely on now everything's fully expanded).
Man, I don't know what happened but this used to be a feature for me. I don't even remember when it was removed but it is sooo tedious to scroll through all my folders every time now. The option to search would be a good compromise even.
I'm using version 5.7 on Android and this feature already works for me.