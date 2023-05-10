We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Chat GPT url
Hi, is it possible to have Chat GPT as search engine?
Does anyone know proper URL?
stardepp Translator
@ecabaj86 No, only possible in the Microsoft Edge browser.
https://www.howtogeek.com/882581/bing-chat-how-to-use-the-ai-chatbot/
pauloaguia Translator
@stardepp I didn't test it out, but that same page links to this other one that explains how to make it work in Chrome. Seems to be based in UserAgent spoofing and the like: https://www.howtogeek.com/876422/how-to-use-bing-ai-chat-in-google-chrome/
stardepp Translator
@pauloaguia Good to know, but I personally don't need Microsoft Bing Chat.
fatimahanna Banned
Simply why since if ChatGPT doesn't know the answer it makes something up.