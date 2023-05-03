is there some existing magical but undocumented way [eg, standing on one leg whilst scratching one's left earlobe when clicking] to optionally make new tabs launched from links clicked in an existing tab-stack, to be opened as a new separate tabs, not part of the existing stack, when one uses these settings?

new tab position > as tab stack with related tab

> tab stacking > any, but not disable

> any, but not tab stack options > open tabs in current tab stack

if there's not, then that's my request; an ability for a user with the above settings, to optionally choose to open some tabs from links clicked in an existing tab-stack, to be opened as a new separate tabs, not part of the existing stack.

in other words, for complete clarity, i use that settings combination because most of the time it works well for me. occasionally however, there's some links within one of my tab-stacks for which the resultant new tab functionally/logically does not belong in that stack. for these less common but not zero instances, it'd be nice to be able to hold some nominated key, or stand on one leg whilst scratching one's left earlobe when clicking, to make the new tab be opened as an independent solo tab [and furthermore, if the parent stack is also pinned, for the new tab to be unpinned, as well as separate].