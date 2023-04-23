This CSS mod is aimed at making Vivaldi look more like Safari, mainly by moving the tab bar under the address bar.

Click here for download links and installation instructions!

In addition to the tab bar and address bar being on top, your current theme must fulfill a few requirements for this mod to activate:

"Accent on Window" is checked

"Transparent Tab Bar" is not checked

The "full width" style of the tab bar can be deactivated by placing a Command Chain Flag. Click here for a guide on how to set this flag.

This mod is intended to be a spiritual successor to Antonio by swoodipto, which is unfortunately no longer being maintained.