Vivaldi is introducing the Dashboard with its upcoming version 7.0, which lets you add various widgets to your Start Page. One of these widgets can display a webpage of your choosing. Here's the kicker: This widget can target local HTML files on your computer as well! You can essentially write your very own custom Dashboard widgets for Vivaldi, as several forum members have already demonstrated in this post.

The only drawback is that the browser's theme colors are not available inside a widget's webpage, which can be annoying if you're trying to make it look as "native" as possible.

I've created a JS extension which I call "Dashboard Camo" to bridge this gap. It takes all the custom CSS properties which Vivaldi sets according to your theme and passes them to all webpage widgets, where you can use them for styling your custom widgets.