Astronomy Picture of the Day

Create an HTML file (e.g. astronomy.html , paste provided code

, paste provided code Save to file, use the file URL as webpage URL, as showcased in OP

<!-- Astronomy Picture of the Day Dashboard Widget version 2024.10.1 Save this script to a file and load it as dashboard widget in Vivaldi browser. Adjust background color and text color of the body to match your theme. Might also be loaded in a tab or as a webpanel. For updates check https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/783627 ———————— ⁂ ———————— --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Astronomy Picture of the Day</title> <meta name="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> <style> body { background: #1a1b26; color: #a9b1d6; font: 1em "Inter Variable", sans-serif; cursor: default; margin: 0.4em; } #container { width: fit-content; margin: 0 auto; } h1 { text-align: center; font-size: 1em; width: 0; min-width: 100%; margin: 0 auto; } #media { max-width: 100%; margin: 0.4em auto; display: block; } #text { font-size: 0.8em; width: 0; min-width: 100%; } summary { list-style: none; cursor: pointer; } summary::after { content: "\25b6"; } details[open] summary::after { content: "\25bc"; } #explanation { margin: 0.4em auto 0; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <h1><b id="title"></b></h1> <a href="https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/astropix.html" target="_blank"> <img id="media"></img> </a> <div id="text"> <span id="date"><b>date </b></span><br> <span id="copyright"><b>copyright </b></span> <details> <summary><b>explanation </b></summary> <p id="explanation"></p> </details> </div> </div> </body> <script> "use strict"; async function load() { const source = "https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod?api_key=DEMO_KEY"; const response = await fetch(source); const data = await response.json(); let url = ""; if (data.media_type === "video") { const regex = /(?:https?:\/\/)?(?:www\.)?(?:youtube\.com\/embed\/|youtu\.be\/)([^?&]+)/; const id = data.url.match(regex); url = `https://img.youtube.com/vi/${id[1]}/hqdefault.jpg`; } else url = data.url; document.getElementById("media").src = url; const copyright = document.getElementById("copyright"); if ("copyright" in data) { copyright.innerHTML += data.copyright.trim(); } else copyright.remove(); document.getElementById("title").innerText = data.title; document.getElementById("date").innerHTML += data.date; document.getElementById("explanation").innerText = data.explanation; } load(); </script> </html>

History

2024.10.0 Release

2024.10.1 Sanitize CSS and HTML. Handle videos and check whether copyright is available.

NASA provides the API, so this works out quite well. The provided code uses a demo key, you might want to create your own API key (I have) ☛ https://api.nasa.gov. Clicking on the picture should open a new tab with the “astronomy picture of the day” website, but opening new tabs seems to be broken in widgets. Alternatively right‐click the image and “open link in new tab.”

Adjust body background color, text color, and font family to your own needs!