Custom dashboard widgets
luetage
The new dashboard feature introduced in the latest Snapshot ☛ https://vivaldi.com/blog/new-look-new-feature-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3483-4/ lets us add any webpage, but it also allows for adding local HTML files. Therefore it’s relatively easy using widgets of our own choosing. All it takes is some HTML boilerplate and loading a widget. I created two example widgets to showcase this.
Weather widget
- Visit https://weatherwidget.io, choose a location and language
- Click on “get code” and copy the code to clipboard
- Create an HTML file with following content and save it to your disk (e.g.
weather.html)
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Weather</title> <meta name="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> </head> <body style="background: #1a1b26"> <div style="margin-top: 60px"> <!-- replace this line with widget code --> </div> </body> </html>
- Paste the code from the clipboard inside the div of the body element. Maybe
adjust the body color to your theme color. Save the file. Open a new webpage
widget on the dashboard and use the file location as URL (e.g.
file:///path/to/file/weather.html)
Euroleague widget
- Create a new HTML file (e.g.
euroleague.html)
- Copy and paste following code inside the file
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Euroleague Standings</title> <meta name="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> </head> <body style="background: #1a1b26"> <div data-widget-type="entityStandings" data-entity-type="league" data-entity-id="569" data-lang="en" data-widget-id="d788a528-b42d-4305-a9c5-6c1a1edadc9f" data-limit-height-display="350" data-theme="dark"></div> <div id="powered-by">Powered by<a id="powered-by-link" href="https://www.365scores.com" target="_blank">365Scores.com</a></div> </body> <script src="https://widgets.365scores.com/main.js"></script> </html>
- Use file location as webpage URL after creating a new webpage widget in your
dashboard.
mib2berlin
@luetage
Hi, very nice, the weather is shxtty but the widget work.
stardepp
@luetage Thank you for this very useful weather Widet. It also works for me.
I have changed the language HTML to "de", but the language remains English, or is it not possible to change the language of the widget?
-
@stardepp You need to set it in the weather widget's settings before clicking the "get code" option.
It is on the
Settingstab next to where you set the location.
DoctorG
@luetage Thanks for sharing with us
DoctorG
@stardepp Adding attribute lang to HTML element does not change the language of a webpage content, it tells assistive technology and search engines which language for content is used.
I'm with the stable version, still no dashboard, but if it will be implemented, is it possible to use those widgets from Rainmeter(FOSS, based on scripts)? That would be a killer function.
@Catweazle You will have to find the source for widgets you’d like to display. Where do rainmeter widgets get their content from, which APIs do they use? If you can get a hold of the data, you should be able to integrate them.
I don't have the skills to tinker dashboard widgets to look like I want them to, so I'm looking forward to some sort of store or (as Home Assistant calls it) integrations.
Things I've tried (and which I think people may want) are almost all not working that well in the Vivaldi dashboard
Nasa Astronomy picture of the day ... I have no idea how to show only the pic.
https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/astropix.html
WhatsApp ... web.whatsapp.com -> works as panel, not as widget (if mail is on my dashboard, I might want to see my messengers there too...)
Spotify ... https://open.spotify.com unsurprisingly opens as the web page, only after an additional click do I see the mini player in a very bad format.
Everytime I leave the dashboard and come back, it asks me over and over again to choose the player on my network. Currently Unusable.
Here's how it looks in Home Assistant:
-
Speaking of Home Assistant, it comes with its own dashbaord that's working really well. So if I have Home Assistant running the two things that make me prefer Vivaldi's Dashboard over HA's is Mail/Calendar/Feeds, and showing my Speeddials in a widget. I can set up home assistant 'cards' (= what HA calls widgets) in Vivaldi's dashboard, and that's pretty cool.
Usually the webpage widget would need to zoom out and show a specific part of the page.
Other widgets Vivaldi might want to add (which are specific to Vivaldi's unique functions and thus of particular interest)
- Reading list (right now I don't use reading lists because I need to remember to click a button to access them)
- Closed pages
- Status widget (showing status from mail/calendar/sync)
@WildEnte I can’t do all of this. But the picture of the day seems simple enough. Gonna cook something up right now, because it could interest more people. It’s a good idea.
-
@luetage said in Custom dashboard widgets:
I can’t do all of this.
I'm sorry if I made you think I asked for you to create solutions for these topics - I'm just quite excited by the dashboard, and I understood this thread was the one where the limitations of the current (early, first preview) solutions should be discussed. Some of the integrations won't be simple at all.
-
luetage
Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Create an HTML file (e.g.
astronomy.html, paste provided code
- Save to file, use the file URL as webpage URL, as showcased in OP
<!-- Astronomy Picture of the Day Dashboard Widget version 2024.10.1 Save this script to a file and load it as dashboard widget in Vivaldi browser. Adjust background color and text color of the body to match your theme. Might also be loaded in a tab or as a webpanel. For updates check https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/783627 ———————— ⁂ ———————— --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Astronomy Picture of the Day</title> <meta name="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" /> <style> body { background: #1a1b26; color: #a9b1d6; font: 1em "Inter Variable", sans-serif; cursor: default; margin: 0.4em; } #container { width: fit-content; margin: 0 auto; } h1 { text-align: center; font-size: 1em; width: 0; min-width: 100%; margin: 0 auto; } #media { max-width: 100%; margin: 0.4em auto; display: block; } #text { font-size: 0.8em; width: 0; min-width: 100%; } summary { list-style: none; cursor: pointer; } summary::after { content: "\25b6"; } details[open] summary::after { content: "\25bc"; } #explanation { margin: 0.4em auto 0; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <h1><b id="title"></b></h1> <a href="https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/astropix.html" target="_blank"> <img id="media"></img> </a> <div id="text"> <span id="date"><b>date </b></span><br> <span id="copyright"><b>copyright </b></span> <details> <summary><b>explanation </b></summary> <p id="explanation"></p> </details> </div> </div> </body> <script> "use strict"; async function load() { const source = "https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod?api_key=DEMO_KEY"; const response = await fetch(source); const data = await response.json(); let url = ""; if (data.media_type === "video") { const regex = /(?:https?:\/\/)?(?:www\.)?(?:youtube\.com\/embed\/|youtu\.be\/)([^?&]+)/; const id = data.url.match(regex); url = `https://img.youtube.com/vi/${id[1]}/hqdefault.jpg`; } else url = data.url; document.getElementById("media").src = url; const copyright = document.getElementById("copyright"); if ("copyright" in data) { copyright.innerHTML += data.copyright.trim(); } else copyright.remove(); document.getElementById("title").innerText = data.title; document.getElementById("date").innerHTML += data.date; document.getElementById("explanation").innerText = data.explanation; } load(); </script> </html>
History
2024.10.0 Release
2024.10.1 Sanitize CSS and HTML. Handle videos and check whether copyright is available.
NASA provides the API, so this works out quite well. The provided code uses a demo key, you might want to create your own API key (I have) ☛ https://api.nasa.gov. Clicking on the picture should open a new tab with the “astronomy picture of the day” website, but opening new tabs seems to be broken in widgets. Alternatively right‐click the image and “open link in new tab.”
Adjust body background color, text color, and font family to your own needs!
- Create an HTML file (e.g.
@luetage Space works best in a dark theme (c:=
@WildEnte I see this as a modding topic. Showing what’s possible with the tools we have right now. But yes, limitations, problems, and bugs become apparent once you play around with it.
edwardp
@luetage Nice!
sjudenim
That's because the Dashboard is actually closing the pages, so when you open it everything is loaded again. Spotify seems to have a sniffer so to speak for first time page loading. Unlike in the side panel where the page is always running in the background.
The Dashboard looks like it will give the choice to have certain things always loaded (side panel), with other things closed until we open them (dashboard). I like that
-
@sjudenim There are some pages (like the astronomy picture of the day) that you do want to reload, but you certainly don't want it to reload every time you open the dashboard. And then there are pages that you want to keep updated continuously.
It's good that we have periodic reload in Vivaldi, I think the webpage widget needs it.
-
@WildEnte I think sjudenim is right. There is content far better served through a webpanel or regular tab. The widgets are the third type, each has its purpose. Startpage tabs are fleeting and can be reopened easily—at which point they will update anyway.
I reworked the astronomy widget. The CSS was sloppy, the HTML had errors. It didn’t display well in a tab. It didn’t handle cases where no copyright is available and it couldn’t deal with videos. It seems like videos come up from time to time, but I don’t believe it fruitful to watch them in a widget. I wrote code to display the youtube video thumbnail instead. The video can still be watched by right‐clicking the picture and opening the APOD website in a new tab. Let me know whether anything else is amiss. This is a tad more complicated than I first expected.
@luetage you put a lot of work into this. Thank you!