@legobuilder26 Do you have a quote service that you already use? Because if they have an API, then the project should be pretty easy.

If you can compile a list of quotes, a JSON file with all the information you want to display (like the quote, author, and/or year) would be easiest to work with. Otherwise, a spreadsheet or CSV file would also work.

Example JSON format [ { "quote": "Formatted like this.", "author": "nomadic", "year": "2021" }, { "quote": "Yeah, like that. Now where did I leave my hoverboard?", "author": "future nomadic", "year": "2022" }, ... ]

I did a search and found this API, but I don't think you would be able to get a new quote every hour without an API key which isn't free. The best you could do for free is 8 quotes a day with 1 from each of these categories:

"categories": { "inspire": "Inspiring Quote of the day", "management": "Management Quote of the day", "sports": "Sports Quote of the day", "life": "Quote of the day about life", "funny": "Funny Quote of the day", "love": "Quote of the day about Love", "art": "Art quote of the day ", "students": "Quote of the day for students" }

But it does work: