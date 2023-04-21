This is also a problem when using Trackpoint on Thinkpad laptops, where you scroll by holding down the middle button and pushing the Trackpoint nub. I'm opening background tabs all over the place on sites like Youtube and Amazon and it's incredibly frustrating. I can use the trackpad instead, but then clicking is more annoying than with Trackpoint, so I'd like to be able to disable the middle mouse behaviour for opening links if at all possible.

I know that not everyone loves Trackpoint, and the number of Trackpoint loving Vivaldi users is even more niche, but there are a huge number of Thinkpads out there, and the OP was having a similar issue with another device, so it would be great to get the ability to customise middle mouse action.

EDIT: I'm using Linux btw, but I suspect it would be the same on Windows. I remember having something similar happen in the past with Twitter, which was even more troublesome.