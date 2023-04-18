I just discovered workspaces and really like the feature, but i also immediately ran into the issue of not having certain tabs pinned across workspaces. So i searched the options for "tab sharing" or "share pinned" to no avail.

I think all posts agree that there's something missing.

My proposal for implementation would be to

right click any tab (pinned or not, also tab stacks) and have an option to "Share on Workspace >" that expands with a list of workspaces similar to the current "Move Tab/Tabstack > Workspace > ..." list.

Entries on the "Share on Workspace" list would receive a checkmark for all workspaces a tab has been shared with.

Selecting a checked one once more would remove the tab from that workspace.

Regarding "global tabs", "superpin" or as i call it "sharing across workspaces" i'd also like to have the option for both:

some of my pinned tabs run on multiple workspaces but should not be "shared" - instead they should remain individual instances, since their content/state relates to the current workspace i'm using.

For other pinned tabs (like project management and accounting) it would be awesome if they could be shared (symlinked) and always have the same content/state across all shared workspaces.

I'd really love to see something like this - and thanks for consideration!

/edit/ps

Since this is rather different from "make them global" - should we open a new request for it or will the team sort it out here anyways?