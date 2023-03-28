@pauloaguia possibly, but not very practical - honestly I never got very friendly with panels since they don't work very well (at least for me) for sites/services I'd need them for (Google Chats, YouTube...). I've tried, but as much as I acknowledge their coolness, it just doesn't seem to be a functionality for me.

EDIT: ok, I gave it a new shot... YT is way better, but still volume controls are missing, Google mail panel interface is boarderline useless and Google Chat ("Workspaces") doesn't load at all. So unfortunately not even an option for me.

@Pesala I'm not sure you understand the issue. Yes, you can pin tabs with the same URL into multiple workplaces, not a problem. I have Google Drive opened in almost all of them for example.

But what this is about is having THE VERY SAME tab opened in all workspaces. For Google chat, I want to have the same chats opened everywhere. For YouTube, I want the YT tab in every workspace to show me the video which is currently playing, exactly as it is (same progress through the video, same PiP status etc.)

That is a completely different usecase. There is a difference in pinning Google drive into every workspace and having different folder opened in every single one of them (standard pinning), and having Google drive pinned to all workspaces with always the very same folder opened in all of them (superpinning).

EDIT: the same goes for mail, considering I do not use Vivaldi mail, but standard google mail interface - having gMail opened in every workspace with different conversation focused and having gMail opened in all workspaces with always the same conversation focused are completely different features for completely different workflows.